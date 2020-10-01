Global  
 

CM Yogi offers Puja in Gorakhpur on first day of Navratri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Puja on the first day of Navratri at Gorakhnath temple on October 17.

On the auspicious occasion, 'Kalash Sthapna' took place in Durga temple.

CM Yogi is the chief priest of Gorakhnath Math.


