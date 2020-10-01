CM Yogi offers Puja in Gorakhpur on first day of Navratri

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur hailed and supported the new agriculture reforms. They are hopeful that the new farm laws will be beneficial for them. "The new agriculture bills represent the freedom of the farmers based on the concept of 'One nation, one market.' Farmers can sell their grains anywhere in the market," a farmer told ANI. "The bills are beneficial for the farmers. We welcome central government's decision. It will also increase farmers' income," another farmer told ANI.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan Temple on the first day of Navratri. He also visited gaushala and fed fodders to the cows. Navratri is being celebrated across the country will full fervour. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.
The festival of Dussehra is approaching, however, this year the essence of festival has faded due to COVID pandemic. Ravana makers in Delhi are bearing the brunt financially. "Due to the health crisis, we are not getting orders. Earlier, we used to send effigies to Australia and other countries as well," said an effigy maker. 'Dasara' is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year.
'Mangalore Dasara' celebrations also known as Navaratri began at the Gokarnanatheshwara temple in the Mangaluru city on October 17. Devotees thronged to temple on the first day to offer prayers. Famous 'tiger dance' was also performed on the occasion.
Three people, including the main accused, have been detained in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader DK Gupta who was shot dead on October 16 night in Firozabad. BJP leader DK Gupta was shot dead by unknown assailants in Firozabad on Friday night. "He was declared brought dead by hospital. 3 accused were arrested by police and are being questioned", Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad told media person.
Devotees queue up outside famous Banke Bihari Temple in UP's Mathura on the 1st day of Navratri. The temple has re-opened on October 17 after months of lockdown. People were seen flouting COVID guidelines. Navratri is being celebrated across the country will full fervour. The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faces fire over spate of rape cases in the state. Leaders from the opposition party in UP are demanding the chief minister’s resignation. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said CM Adityanath should resign if he cannot protect women. The BSP chief said that giving compensation will not stop atrocities against women. Recently, the Hathras rape case has sparked anger in the state. Watch the full video for more details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:29Published
The nine-day long Navratri festival has begun. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri. In Kanpur, devotees offered their prayers at the city's Vaibhav..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:53Published
Idol makers in Delhi expressed their plight as idol business ahead of festive season has drastically dipped due to corona induced lockdown. Idol makers have taken loans to provide bread and butter to..
Security and COVID-19 precautionary measures have been made in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple ahead of Navratri and Durga Puja festivals. Checking of every devotee will be done twice in the temple premises..