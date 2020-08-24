Lampard: The players are frustrated
Frank Lampard says both he and his Chelsea players were frustrated not to get a win against Southampton after their best first-half performance of the season so far.
Frank Lampard: Silva and Chilwell keep impressing on and off the pitchChelsea manager Frank Lampard has hailed the arrival of Thiago Silva and BenChilwell into his squad, saying the players have impressed him 'on and off thepitch'.
