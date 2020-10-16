Prayers offered at Delhi's Chhattarpur Temple on 1st day of Navratri

The festival of Dussehra is approaching, however, this year the essence of festival has faded due to COVID pandemic. Ravana makers in Delhi are bearing the brunt financially. "Due to the health crisis, we are not getting orders. Earlier, we used to send effigies to Australia and other countries as well," said an effigy maker. 'Dasara' is celebrated at the end of Navratri every year.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Puja on the first day of Navratri at Gorakhnath temple on October 17. On the auspicious occasion, 'Kalash Sthapna' took place in Durga temple. CM Yogi is the chief priest of Gorakhnath Math.
The nine-day long Navratri festival has begun. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri. In Kanpur, devotees offered their prayers at the city's Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga temple. Priests performed 'aarti' donning masks at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi. Devotees in Mumbai arrived at Mumba Devi Temple and offered prayers. In J&K, devotees queued up at Vaishno Devi temple in Katra for 'darshan'. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa participated in inauguration ceremony of Dasara in Mysore. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
Made with clay and hay straws, these life-like Durga idols are the product of days of hard labour of the idol-makers. The idols-makers start in much ahead of the biggest festival Durga Puja in the Himalayan Nation. But this year, they are in despair with dwindled business and negligible takers for their idols ahead of the annual festival. Usually, the festival of Durga Puja is celebrated with much pomp and show. However, with the coronavirus restrictions in place, the festivities this year remained rather dull and somber. One of the Nepalese sculptors, Fulandevi makes the ornaments and jewellery that the goddess idols are decorated with. Her two sons and husband help in making and, painting and putting the dress on the idols. The family of four resides in a humble shanty which they call "Karkhana" and make idols around the year for various festivals. As the celebrations this year are muted, sales have dipped down that has brought losses to the family which has been relying on the business for their livelihood. A set of Durga Idol which has more than half-a-dozen idols takes nearly two weeks to be completed for delivery to the clients. Clay, hay-straws and husks are used to make the idols; bamboo sticks and other raw materials are used to give support to the structure which takes around 3 days to dry up and ready for spray-paint. Goddess Durga, Saraswati, Laxmi, Lord Kartik and Lord Ganesha along with idols of demons Mahisasur and Sumbha and Nisumbha are included in the set.
A puja pandal in Kolkata ahs installed the idol of a migrant worker with her children in place of Goddess Durga. This step has been taken to highlight the plight of the migrant workers who had been forced to leave cities during the lockdown. Thousands of them were seen walking by foot to their paces due to lack of jobs money and jobs to sustain themselves in the cities. The statue, installed by the Barisha Club Durga Puja committee, shows a saree-clad mother with a child in her arms. Together, the mother and her children will be seen walking towards the image of Goddess Durga - a halo with 10 hands. ‘The pandal is based on the theme of the life of migrant workers and what they have faced during coronavirus lockdown,’ said Sudip, President of the Pandal. Watch the full video for all the details.
