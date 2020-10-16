Global  
 

Prayers offered at Delhi's Chhattarpur Temple on 1st day of Navratri

Video Credit: ANI
Prayers were offered on 1st day of Navratri at Delhi's Chhattarpur Temple.

Navratri is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.

"We had earlier taken all arrangements in view of COVID-19.

We are also using ayurvedic sanitiser.

Circles have been made to ensure social distancing," said CEO of Chhattarpur Mandir.


