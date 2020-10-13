|
Cinemas outside NYC to reopen at 25% capacity: Cuomo
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:37s - Published
Movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen on Oct.
23 after a months-long hiatus spurred by the coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.
