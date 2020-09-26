A Thousand Current And Former Employees Protest Politicization Of CDC
Over 10,000 people work at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
And according to Business Insider, a thousand current and former CDC officers have put their names to a letter criticizing the politicization of the health agency.
The letter comes after a Kaiser poll revealed 62% of adults reported last month they fear 'political pressure' will rush a coronavirus vaccine.