A Thousand Current And Former Employees Protest Politicization Of CDC

Over 10,000 people work at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

And according to Business Insider, a thousand current and former CDC officers have put their names to a letter criticizing the politicization of the health agency.

The letter comes after a Kaiser poll revealed 62% of adults reported last month they fear 'political pressure' will rush a coronavirus vaccine.


