Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester

Boris Johnson has urged Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to "reconsider and engage constructively" over the imposition of Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions. The prime minister warned he would intervene if an agreement could not be reached.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker".
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor AndyBurnham of trying to "hold the Government over a barrel" by resisting toughercoronavirus restrictions. Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: "Ultimately we need totake action – we can't have a situation as we have seen in Manchester whereAndy Burnham is effectively trying to hold the Government over a barrel overmoney and politics when actually we need to take action. "The cases there are470 per 100,000 so it is very serious, and we must take action in the interestof the people of Manchester and the wider area, and if we take those targetedactions in those areas most affected… we get through this and we avoid thenational level lockdown." He urged Mr Burnham to "do the right thing by thepeople of Manchester".
A portrait of NHS worker Melanie Senior, originally taken by photographer and fellow nurse Johannah Churchill in March, has been made into a mural by Manchester artist Pete Barber. The portrait originally featured in a digital exhbition by the National Portrait Gallery.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says a national circuit-breaker lockdownwould be a "better and fairer way" of tackling the pandemic. Mr Burnham isagainst tier three restrictions being imposed on Manchester's communities,unless there is a substantial financial package on offer.
The father of Chloe Rutherford, who died in the Manchester arena bombing alongside her boyfriend Liam Curry, has spoken outside the Old Bailey after Hasham Abedi was sentenced to 55-years imprisonment for his role in the attack. Mr Rutherford thanked Greater Manchester Police and the prosecution for their work on the case.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are engaged in a war of words over the issue of reopening places of worship in the state. After Governor Koshyari wrote to..
