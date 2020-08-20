Global  
 

Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester

Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins responds to claims hewill not enforce Tier 3 lockdown restrictions without the support of thecity's mayor Andy Burnham.

Mr Hopkins said the police service actedindependently of politicians, and insisted political leaders were in agreementabout the need for proportionate enforcement of the rules across the city.


PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules [Video]

PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules

Boris Johnson has urged Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to "reconsider and engage constructively" over the imposition of Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions. The prime minister warned he would intervene if an agreement could not be reached. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published
PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached [Video]

PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached

Boris Johnson has warned he will intervene and impose Tier 3 restrictions onGreater Manchester if an agreement cannot be struck, as he heaped pressure onmetro mayor Andy Burnham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published
Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown [Video]

Raab accuses Labour of 'political confusion' over lockdown

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused the Labour Party of "political confusion" after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham refused to place his city in the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions days after leader Sir Keir Starmer called for a national "circuit breaker". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel' [Video]

Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor AndyBurnham of trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting toughercoronavirus restrictions. Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: “Ultimately we need totake action – we can’t have a situation as we have seen in Manchester whereAndy Burnham is effectively trying to hold the Government over a barrel overmoney and politics when actually we need to take action. “The cases there are470 per 100,000 so it is very serious, and we must take action in the interestof the people of Manchester and the wider area, and if we take those targetedactions in those areas most affected… we get through this and we avoid thenational level lockdown.” He urged Mr Burnham to “do the right thing by thepeople of Manchester”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

Manchester mural adapted from NHS worker portrait [Video]

Manchester mural adapted from NHS worker portrait

A portrait of NHS worker Melanie Senior, originally taken by photographer and fellow nurse Johannah Churchill in March, has been made into a mural by Manchester artist Pete Barber. The portrait originally featured in a digital exhbition by the National Portrait Gallery. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published

Covid: Confusion over fresh talks in Manchester tier row

 Downing Street says talks will resume on Sunday - but local leaders deny knowledge of a call.
BBC News

Covid: Tighter rules kick in for millions in England

 But a stalemate continues in Manchester as local leaders resist central government's proposals.
BBC News
Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester [Video]

Andy Burnham against Tier 3 proposal in Manchester

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says a national circuit-breaker lockdownwould be a “better and fairer way” of tackling the pandemic. Mr Burnham isagainst tier three restrictions being imposed on Manchester's communities,unless there is a substantial financial package on offer.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Family of Chloe Rutherford speak outside Old Bailey [Video]

Family of Chloe Rutherford speak outside Old Bailey

The father of Chloe Rutherford, who died in the Manchester arena bombing alongside her boyfriend Liam Curry, has spoken outside the Old Bailey after Hasham Abedi was sentenced to 55-years imprisonment for his role in the attack. Mr Rutherford thanked Greater Manchester Police and the prosecution for their work on the case. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published

'The north is not a petri dish': Anti-government graffiti appears in Manchester [Video]

'The north is not a petri dish': Anti-government graffiti appears in Manchester

An anti-government and lockdown graffiti has appeared in Manchester, UK as talks between Greater Manchester leaders and the government over putting the region into tier three have stalled.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions [Video]

Greater Manchester leaders oppose plans for Tier 3 restrictions

Leaders in Greater Manchester have met and to "unanimously oppose" theGovernment's plans to impose Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions across theregion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
