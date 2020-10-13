DOJ Sues First Lady's Ex-Bestie Over Tell-All Book

Business Insider reports Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is being sued by the Department of Justice.

The suit follows Wolkoff's publication of a tell-all about the 'rise and fall' of her 15-year friendship with first lady Melania Trump on September 1.

The DOJ claims that the publication of the book was in violation of a nondisclosure agreement she signed.

Wolkoff is a former special events planner for Vogue and helped plan President Donald Trump's inauguration in 2017.