Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anti-lockdown protestors descend on London

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Anti-lockdown protestors descend on London

Anti-lockdown protestors descend on London

Around 500 anti-lockdown protesters descended on central London on Saturday as tighter restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus came into force in the capital.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Man arrested over leak of Kim Darroch cables criticising Trump

 Suspect believed to be civil servant at UK’s Department for International Trade A man has been arrested in connection with the leak of highly sensitive cables..
WorldNews

European cities impose new lockdowns to tamp down COVID-19

 CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Elizabeth Palmer reports from London on the global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU [Video]

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Coronavirus: The team spreading kindness 'in a dark time'

 The Kindness Offensive has been spreading positivity with kind and generous acts in London for 12 years.
BBC News

Fred Katayama journalist

Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination [Video]

Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination

[NFA] Thousands marched, chanted and held up posters against President Trump and his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, at a Women's March in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:00Published
Divided world is failing COVID-19 test: U.N. Chief [Video]

Divided world is failing COVID-19 test: U.N. Chief

A divided world has failed to rise to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday and warned concerted action was needed to prevent millions of people from being pushed into poverty and hunger. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published
Dow rises, S&P ekes out gain [Video]

Dow rises, S&P ekes out gain

The S&P 500 posted a nominal gain on Friday as further clarity regarding the timeline for the development of a coronavirus vaccine and much better-than-expected retail sales data brought buyers back to the market. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:25Published
Stocks that'll gain off the iPhone 12: fund manager [Video]

Stocks that'll gain off the iPhone 12: fund manager

Jackson Square Capital's Andrew Graham identifies the stocks of Apple suppliers that could benefit the most from sales of the newly released 5G iPhone. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which ones to avoid.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 05:18Published

Related news from verified sources

Anti-lockdown marchers in London compare Covid-19 to man flu

Anti-lockdown campaigners marched through London in protest at Government restrictions aimed at...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Central London brought to standstill as hundred join anti-lockdown march [Video]

Central London brought to standstill as hundred join anti-lockdown march

Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters brought central London to a standstill today (October 17th) as they marched through the streets voicing their anger at new COVID-19 restrictions.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published
Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London [Video]

Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London

Protesters arrested as police shut down anti-lockdown demonstration in London

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
UK police and protesters clash during COVID-19 protest [Video]

UK police and protesters clash during COVID-19 protest

An increasingly vocal group is protesting against restrictions and a potential vaccine.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published