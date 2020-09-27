Anti-lockdown protestors descend on London

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if chiefnegotiator Michel Barnier is to resume negotiations in London this week.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
A divided world has failed to rise to the challenge of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday and warned concerted action was needed to prevent millions of people from being pushed into poverty and hunger. Fred Katayama reports.
The S&P 500 posted a nominal gain on Friday as further clarity regarding the timeline for the development of a coronavirus vaccine and much better-than-expected retail sales data brought buyers back to the market. Fred Katayama reports.
Jackson Square Capital's Andrew Graham identifies the stocks of Apple suppliers that could benefit the most from sales of the newly released 5G iPhone. He also tells Reuters' Fred Katayama which ones to avoid.