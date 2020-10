Watch: Students perform 'Garba' donning designer PPE kits A group of students of fashion designing in Surat perform 'Garba' sporting hand-painted costumes made of PPE kits. These costumes have been designed by them. The Gujarat government has banned 'Garba' amid the COVID crisis. These COVID Garba outfits will be gifted to COVID Care volunteers of civil hospital in Surat.

Watch: Fashion designing students perform 'Garba' donning designer PPE kits A group of students performed 'Garba' sporting costumes made of PPE kits in Surat. The hand-painted costumes have been designed by these fashion designing students. The unique 'Garba' outfits will be gifted to Covid Care volunteers of civil hospital. "This costume is a tribute to the workers in the fashion industry. These 'Garba' costumes are hand-painted and disposable. If anyone wants to play 'Garba' at home, can use these costumes," IDT faculty member, Aarushi Upreti. The Gujarat government has, meanwhile, banned 'Garba' due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

