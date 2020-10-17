Maybe, Baby: Giuliani Gives 50/50 Odds On Having Been Played By The Russians

The personal lawyer to President Donald Trump says there was about a '50/50' chance that his Ukrainian associate, Andrii Derkach, was a 'Russian spy.'

Business Insider reports Rudy Giuliani also said he'd shared details of stolen emails and data supposedly sent by Hunter Biden with Trump and other top Republicans.

Business Insider reports Giuliani weighed in on claims and concerns that the recent leaks were part of a disinformation campaign orchestrated by a foreign government.