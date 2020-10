Patriots Add Sony Michel, Shaq Mason, Derek Rivers To COVID-19 List Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:06s - Published 12 hours ago Patriots Add Sony Michel, Shaq Mason, Derek Rivers To COVID-19 List The Patriots added three more players to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, one day before the team is set to host the Denver Broncos at Gillette Stadium. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend