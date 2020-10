Mayor Brown discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating, large Halloween parties in Buffalo Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:28s - Published 1 week ago Mayor Brown discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating, large Halloween parties in Buffalo Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he is discouraging door-to-door trick-or-treating and large parties this Halloween. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 23RD.MEANTIME.. THERE ISNO STATE BAN ONTRICK-OR-TREATINGTHIS HALLOWEEN...BUT BUFFALO MAYORBYRON BROWN SAYSHE'S DISCOURAGINGPEOPLE FROM GOING"DOOR-TO-DOOR"THIS YEAR.THE MAYOR SAID,QUOTE, "WE MUSTCONTINUE TO DOEVERYTHING WE CANTO LIMIT COMMUNITYSPREAD OF COVID-19."THE MAYOR IS ALSOURGING PEOPLE TOAVIOD LARGEPARTIES... AND TOCONSIDERALTERNATIVEHALLOWEENACTIVITIES.WE HAVE A LIST OFIDEAS YOU CANCHECK OUT ANYTIMEON O







