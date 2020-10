Community rallies to support Vacaville barbershop

Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 00:54s - Published 5 minutes ago

MAIN JAIL THE STOLEN DOG.WE'RE TOLD WAS SAFELY RETURNEDTO ITS OWNER UNHARMED.

INVACAVILLE NOW DOZENS OF PEOPLERALLIED IN SUPPORT OF A LOCALBARBER WHO BREAK USED TO CLOSEDOWN AND DURING THE PANDEMICPRIMO'S BARBERSHOP IN THESOLANO COUNTY REOPENED BACK INMAY AS OTHER SALON STATE SHUTDOWN.

HE IS NOW SET TO APPEARIN COURT FOR VIOLATING THESTATE'S COVID-19 RESTRICTIONSAND HE COULD LOSE HIS LICENSEOVER THIS.

SO PROTESTERSGATHERED ALONG MERCHANT'STREAT TODAY YOU SEE THEMTHEY'RE ALL TO STAND BEHINDTHAT BARBOUR.15 DAYS TURN TO 30 DAYS 30DAYS TURN TO THE 3 MONTHSTHROUGH MUCH AS NOW WE'RE IN 8MONTHS IN.

SO AT SOME POINTMAY 1ST THIS AND YOU KNOW WHATHAS GONE TOO FAR.

NO ONE TOPAY MY BILLS THOSE WHO PAY THEBILLS MY BARBERS WERE NOTCOLLECTING UNEMPLOYMENT.

SO WENEED OPEN UP SOMEONE TRYING TOTELL MYSELF OR MY BARBER ISTHAT WE'RE NOT ESSENTIAL JUSTDIDN'T MAKE SENSE.ANOTHER RALLY IS SCHEDULED