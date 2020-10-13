Thousands of women protest Barrett nomination

Global  
 

[NFA] Thousands marched, chanted and held up posters against President Trump and his Supreme Court pick, Amy Coney Barrett, at a Women's March in Washington, D.C.

Thousands of women marched and chanted in the streets of Washington Saturday to protest against President Donald Trump and his pick for the Supreme Court, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The protest organized by the Women’s March organization took place just days before the Senate is set to vote on the confirmation of Barrett to replace the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Trump has asked the Senate to confirm Barrett before the November 3rd election.

Britney Fisher and Emily Minster attended the rally.

“She just can't get confirmed.

We are really big RBG fans.

And it was a really big hit when she passed away.” “Yeah, we're out here for as long as possible, quite frankly, because we're pissed off.

So I'm trying to do something about it.” Barrett’s confirmation would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority.

Since Trump’s fellow Republicans have majority control of the Senate, Barrett’s confirmation is a virtual certainty.




