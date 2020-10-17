Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Hard work paid off,' says Akansha Singh on securing 2nd AIR in NEET exam

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:35s - Published
'Hard work paid off,' says Akansha Singh on securing 2nd AIR in NEET exam

'Hard work paid off,' says Akansha Singh on securing 2nd AIR in NEET exam

Uttar Pradesh's Akansha Singh scored full marks in the 2020 National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test.

Akansha secured second All India Rank (AIR) in the examination.

While speaking to ANI, she expressed her happiness on the result and said that her hard work paid off.

Akansha said, "I don't have words to express my feelings but I am happy that my hard work paid off.

My parents are very happy.

I thank God and my parents for this success." Akansha's father was extremely happy over her achievement.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Aakanksha Singh Aakanksha Singh Indian actress


Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

CM Yogi offers Puja in Gorakhpur on first day of Navratri [Video]

CM Yogi offers Puja in Gorakhpur on first day of Navratri

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Puja on the first day of Navratri at Gorakhnath temple on October 17. On the auspicious occasion, 'Kalash Sthapna' took place in Durga temple. CM Yogi is the chief priest of Gorakhnath Math.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:28Published
3 detained in connection with murder of BJP leader in UP's Firozabad [Video]

3 detained in connection with murder of BJP leader in UP's Firozabad

Three people, including the main accused, have been detained in connection with the murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader DK Gupta who was shot dead on October 16 night in Firozabad. BJP leader DK Gupta was shot dead by unknown assailants in Firozabad on Friday night. "He was declared brought dead by hospital. 3 accused were arrested by police and are being questioned", Sachindra Patel, SSP, Firozabad told media person.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:43Published

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) Entrance exam for medical institutes in India

190 kids from marginalised families in Telangana clear NEET

 As many as 190 students from marginalised families who received free coaching at social and tribal welfare educational institution societies have qualified in..
IndiaTimes
Bhubaneswar foundation helps 19 underprivileged students to crack NEET 2020 [Video]

Bhubaneswar foundation helps 19 underprivileged students to crack NEET 2020

All 19 students from 'Zindagi Foundation' in Bhubaneswar cleared National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 exams. The foundation which aims to give wings to medical aspirants coming from underprivileged section of society, stood up to the mark this year. "I want to become a doctor and help needy people," said a qualified candidate. Another qualifier said, "I wanted to become a doctor, it was my dream, but my parents could not afford my studies. So, I came across Zindagi Foundation and started my studies here free of cost."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:11Published

Tweets about this

isnsharma

SN Sharma RT @ANINewsUP: Kushinagar: Akanksha Singh scored 720/720 & secured All India Rank (AIR) 2 in the NEET, 2020 examination. She says, "I don'… 10 seconds ago