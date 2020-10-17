'Hard work paid off,' says Akansha Singh on securing 2nd AIR in NEET exam

Uttar Pradesh's Akansha Singh scored full marks in the 2020 National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test.

Akansha secured second All India Rank (AIR) in the examination.

While speaking to ANI, she expressed her happiness on the result and said that her hard work paid off.

Akansha said, "I don't have words to express my feelings but I am happy that my hard work paid off.

My parents are very happy.

I thank God and my parents for this success." Akansha's father was extremely happy over her achievement.