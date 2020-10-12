Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19

Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19

Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip from season 3 episode 15 - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19 - Seeking to juice his electoral chances after his botched response to the pandemic and his humiliating hospitalization, Cartoon Trump declares an actual, physical war on the coronavirus.

Watch new episodes of Our Cartoon President on Sundays at 8:30/7:30c on SHOWTIME.

#OurCartoonPresident Executive produced by multiple Emmy® winner Stephen Colbert and his Late Show executive producer, Chris Licht.

Starring two-dimensional avatars of Donald Trump and his merry band of insiders and family members, this cutting-edge comedy presents the truish adventures of Trump, his confidants and bon vivants.

It's a workplace comedy where the office is oval, a character study in search of character, and a timely political send-up of our always-colorful forty-fifth president and his family.

Trust us, it's yuge, and you're going to laugh bigly.

R.J.

Fried will serve as executive producer and showrunner.

Tim Luecke will serve as lead animator and co-executive producer.

Matt Lappin will serve as consulting producer.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

teasertrailer

Teaser Trailer Our Cartoon President 3x15 - Clip - Cartoon Trump Declares War on COVID-19 --> https://t.co/JOutETwIr8… https://t.co/CFLFVzV6wV 12 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Our Cartoon President 3x15 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump's First Post-COVID Rally [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x15 Cold Open - Clip - Cartoon Trump's First Post-COVID Rally

Our Cartoon President 3x15 Cold Open - Clip from season 3 episode 15 - Cartoon Trump's First Post-COVID Rally Back on the campaign trail after his bout of coronavirus, a phlegmy Cartoon Trump rallies..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:12Published
Our Cartoon President S03E15 Wartime President [Video]

Our Cartoon President S03E15 Wartime President

Our Cartoon President 3x15 Wartime President - Next on season 3 episode 15 - promo trailer HD - Plot synopsis: With a restless nation turning against him, Cartoon Trump declares war on the invisible..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published