Seduced Inside the NXIVM Cult - Clip from Episode 1 - India India Oxenberg is ready to unpack the terrifying events that occurred at NXIVM.

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult premieres Sunday, October 18, on STARZ.

Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult chronicles the extraordinary and harrowing journey of India Oxenberg—the daughter of Hollywood actress Catherine Oxenberg and a descendant of European royalty—who was seduced into the modern-day sex-slave cult NXIVM.

More than 17,000 people, including India, enrolled in NXIVM’s “Executive Success Programs,” a front for the cult and a hunting ground for its leader, master predator Keith Raniere.

Women in DOS, a secret master-slave society within NXIVM, were sex-trafficked and branded with a cauterizing iron.

Both about a mother trying to save her daughter and recovery from trauma, the series follows India’s seduction, indoctrination, enslavement, escape—and her role as “co-conspirator” in assisting the U.S. government with bringing down Raniere and his criminal enterprise.

In addition to being a rigorous and unsparing examination of India’s abuse and her own culpability, it explores how India and a chorus of other women are still grappling to make sense of their experience.

The series also showcases extensive insider footage and exposes the inner circle of enablers around Keith Raniere.


