Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:18s - Published
When the Fever Breaks Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Fighting to keep the only remaining house left during a zombie apocalypse, Skye must come to terms when she is infected with only two hours left to live and a daughter she must protect at all cost.

Director: Tymaine Clay Writers: Lucy Clay, Tymaine Clay Stars: Genevieve Gearhart, Chadwick Armstrong, Ryan T.

Husk, Dylan Wayne Lawrence, Kruiz Mauga, Shaun Paul Piccinino, Violet Smith


