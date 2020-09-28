Metro Detroit businesses impacted by uptick in COVID-19 cases

Canada-US border to remain closed as long as COVID-19 cases are upCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on a Winnipeg radio station that the Canada-U.S. border would remain closed to non-essential travel until the United States lowers its COVID-19..
7 UpFront: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director on rising COVID-19 numbersMichigan is seeing a troubling rise in the number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed.
7 UpFront: Detroit Regional Chamber on COVID-19 response in DetroitThe Detroit Regional Chamber has been working since the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged in Michigan to keep residents and businesses informed.