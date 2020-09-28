Metro Detroit businesses impacted by uptick in COVID-19 cases

Canada-US border to remain closed as long as COVID-19 cases are up



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on a Winnipeg radio station that the Canada-U.S. border would remain closed to non-essential travel until the United States lowers its COVID-19.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:24 Published 2 days ago

7 UpFront: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director on rising COVID-19 numbers



Michigan is seeing a troubling rise in the number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:16 Published 4 days ago