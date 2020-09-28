Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Metro Detroit businesses impacted by uptick in COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Metro Detroit businesses impacted by uptick in COVID-19 cases
Metro Detroit businesses impacted by uptick in COVID-19 cases

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Canada-US border to remain closed as long as COVID-19 cases are up [Video]

Canada-US border to remain closed as long as COVID-19 cases are up

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed on a Winnipeg radio station that the Canada-U.S. border would remain closed to non-essential travel until the United States lowers its COVID-19..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:24Published
7 UpFront: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director on rising COVID-19 numbers [Video]

7 UpFront: Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director on rising COVID-19 numbers

Michigan is seeing a troubling rise in the number of COVID-19 cases that have been confirmed.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:16Published
7 UpFront: Detroit Regional Chamber on COVID-19 response in Detroit [Video]

7 UpFront: Detroit Regional Chamber on COVID-19 response in Detroit

The Detroit Regional Chamber has been working since the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged in Michigan to keep residents and businesses informed.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 05:18Published