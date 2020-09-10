Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 minutes ago

It took place at their new temporary school.

Berry Creek School students were able to get teddy-bears, blankets, and treats at a donation.

Berry Creek kids and families receive help after the fire

Berry creek school received some help today and got to see their teachers for the first time since the fire.

The students went to ophir elementary and were given blankets... teddy- bears..

And treats.

Ophir elementary school is going to be their new school when students are allowed to attend in person classes again.

One mom said it was exciting to see students and teachers back together and get some help.

"it is amazing, because i have three kids who go to this school.

I have an oldest in third grade, and a second year old, and she is in first, so i mean just to see that them giving these to these kids to make sure they are in good spirits about this it's amazing.

It's amazing for them to feel this still."

Berry creek principal and superintendent patsy oxford says they are hoping to do donations for their students every two to three weeks.

