Berry Creek kids and families receive help after the fire Principal Patsy Oxford says it's important

Video Credit: KHSL
Berry Creek School students were able to get teddy-bears, blankets, and treats at a donation.

It took place at their new temporary school.

# students from berry creek school received some help today and got to see their teachers for the first time since the north complex fire.

This is ophir elementary this morning -- the kids got blankets... teddy- bears..

And treats.

Ophir elementary school is going to be their new school when students are allowed to attend in person classes again.

The principal of the school says they want to be able to help their students as much as they can.

"34 of our 35 families lost everything so we wanted them to know we are here for them, we care about them, and this is just the start."

Oxford says they are hoping to do donations for their students every two to three weeks.

