Clinton man arrested for battery
A clinton, indiana man is facing charges after police say he "roughed-up" a restaurant employee because he was unhappy with his order.
In tonight's crime alert... the vermillion county sheriff says... this man -- franklin barushak -- was arrested for battery thursday.
Police say "barushak" went to the "papa john's pizza" restaurant on state road 1-63 to complain about his order.
That's when police say he pushed an employee and then threw a phone and broke it when that employee tried to call for help.
"barushak" was later arrested at his home.
Police say he admitted to drinking alcohol before the incident but