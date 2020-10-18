Clinton man arrested for battery

Global  
 

A clinton, indiana man is facing charges after police say he "roughed-up" a restaurant employee because he was unhappy with his order.

In tonight's crime alert... the vermillion county sheriff says... this man -- franklin barushak -- was arrested for battery thursday.

Police say "barushak" went to the "papa john's pizza" restaurant on state road 1-63 to complain about his order.

That's when police say he pushed an employee and then threw a phone and broke it when that employee tried to call for help.

"barushak" was later arrested at his home.

Police say he admitted to drinking alcohol before the incident but




