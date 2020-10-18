Operation Belt Up underway

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 6 minutes ago

In tonight's safety alert... a local police department is reminding you to "buckle up" and save lives.

"operation belt up" is underway.

The rockville police department is taking part in the nationwide initiative.

Officers say they'll be on the lookout for "unrestrained" drivers and passengers.

The overtime patrols are paid for by the "national highway traffic safety administration" and they are happening in the top 30-indiana counties for "unrestrained crashes."

The rockville police chief says you are 12-times more likely to die if you're in a crash and not wearing a seatbelt.

Half of all crash deaths last year were people not buckled up.

"operation belt up" continues