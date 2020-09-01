Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal

*Quality as incoming* Man City boss Pep Guardiola and Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta hold press conferences following Man City's 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

Guardiola defended striker Sergio Aguero after he was criticised for putting his arm on the shoulder of assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica [Video]

Manchester City sign Portugal defender Dias from Benfica

Pep Guardiola's new defender will strengthen back line and he says he loves to win

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:42Published
Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola [Video]

Wolves 1-3 Man City: Press conference with Pep Guardiola

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published
Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview [Video]

Manchester City: 2020/21 season in preview

A look ahead to Manchester City.’s 2020-21 season as Pep Guardiola begins hisfifth season at the Etihad. Despite relinquishing their Premier League crown,City's main goal will still be the elusive Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Arsenal F.C. Arsenal F.C. Association football club based in Islington, London, England

Man City 1-0 Arsenal: Raheem Sterling scores winner

 Raheem Sterling scores the winner as Manchester City edge past Arsenal to climb up to 10th in the Premier League.
BBC News

Sterling hits winner as Man City beat Arsenal

 Raheem Sterling scores the winner as Manchester City edge past Arsenal to climb up to 10th in the Premier League.
BBC News

Arteta gives Ozil two months to prove himself - Saturday's football gossip

 Ozil has two months to prove himself at Arsenal, Watford reject Palace's £26m Sarr bid, Barca players reject pay cut proposal, plus more.
BBC News
Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Manchester City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Manchester City's return to Premier League football after the internationalbreak sees them welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Take a look at thestats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Kevin de Bruyne: Man City midfielder out of Arsenal match, Sergio Aguero in training

 Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Arsenal through injury.
BBC News

Mikel Arteta Mikel Arteta Spanish association football player and manager

Arteta calls for clearer COVID-19 guidelines for international players [Video]

Arteta calls for clearer COVID-19 guidelines for international players

== RESENDING WITH FULL SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT == VIDEO SHOWS: MIKEL ARTETA PRESS CONFERENCE / FILE FOOTAGE OF ARSENAL TRAINING SHOWS: LONDON COLNEY, ENGLAND, UK (FILE - FEBRUARY 26, 2020) (REUTERS -

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:45Published

Project Big Picture: Premier League managers react after proposals rejected

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says clubs must help each other "make football more sustainable" after plans for Project Big Picture were rejected.
BBC News

Sergio Agüero Sergio Agüero Argentine association football player


Sian Massey-Ellis Sian Massey-Ellis Soccer official

Related news from verified sources

Pep Guardiola reveals Kevin De Bruyne would miss this weekend's visit of Arsenal

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola revealed on Friday that Kevin De Bruyne would miss this weekend's...
Mid-Day - Published

Pep Guardiola hails ‘important’ Arsenal win with Man City still playing catch-up

Pep Guardiola called Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal an “important victory” as he admitted...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •SoccerNews.com


Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man City v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson is backing Arsenal to secure a 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on...
The Sport Review - Published


Tweets about this

DanieliKrewer

Danieli Krewer Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails 'good three points' https://t.co/eXE71GyFeI https://t.co/wEV9YQbP0B 2 hours ago

Sulubawa

Dhulgambari Murtaza Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails 'good three points' https://t.co/nGw5VMdjwP https://t.co/jMiT8XAa3a 3 hours ago

djokaymegamixer

Megamixer 🇳🇬 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails 'good three points' - https://t.co/kgxKtvSPJ1 https://t.co/9oF7l1tfL8 4 hours ago

mcfcnewsapp

MCFC News Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails 'good three points': https://t.co/bboGnYIL0P 5 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails 'good three points' https://t.co/F1NCXcpg7y ⟶ via… https://t.co/LbcRC6bAXO 5 hours ago

SplendidPsyche

Splendid Psyche Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails ‘good three points’ https://t.co/qYWOcQg1WQ 6 hours ago

sportingfeeder

Sporting Feeder https://t.co/TdAcx7eqcc Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails 'good three points'… https://t.co/JJO9nrZppJ 7 hours ago

filterednews

Filtered News Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal: Pep Guardiola hails 'good three points' - BBC Sport https://t.co/6UMvFsGMNQ 7 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Guardiola: We are far away from our best condition [Video]

Guardiola: We are far away from our best condition

Pep Guardiola spoke to Sky Sports following Man City's 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:08Published
80-Year-Old Man Hurt In Fire At Apartment Building For Seniors In Jersey City [Video]

80-Year-Old Man Hurt In Fire At Apartment Building For Seniors In Jersey City

An 80-year-old man is hospitalized Saturday after he was seriously hurt in a fire in Jersey City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:34Published
Arteta: Pep's City belief undiminished [Video]

Arteta: Pep's City belief undiminished

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola will not have lost belief in his side despite their indifferent start to the Premier League season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published