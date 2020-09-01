Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's 'important' win over Arsenal

Post-match press conference with Man City manager Pep Guardiola after hisside's 3-1 victory against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium. City impressed inthe win as Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus struck in theirPremier League opener on Monday.
A look ahead to Manchester City.’s 2020-21 season as Pep Guardiola begins hisfifth season at the Etihad. Despite relinquishing their Premier League crown,City's main goal will still be the elusive Champions League.
