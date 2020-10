Related videos from verified sources More evacuations issued for Cameron Peak Fire as wind picks up Friday afternoon



Firefighters were successful in attacking the Cameron Peak Fire directly on Thursday and Friday, but crews are expecting winds similar to Wednesday on Saturday, according to fire officials. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 02:56 Published 1 day ago Cameron Peak Fire update โ€” 3:30 p.m. Friday



items.[0].image.alt Photo by: Ryan Hansen This picture shows the Cameron Peak Fire as seen on the evening of Oct. 15 from Estes Park. Winds died down enough Thursday for fire officials to use aircraft.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:17 Published 1 day ago Cameron Peak Fire: More Mandatory Evacuations Ordered As Winds Fuel Fire



More mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered in theย Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County. Officials urge residents to leave immediately. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:09 Published 3 days ago