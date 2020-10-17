Watch: Morning 'aarti' performed at Jhandewala Temple on 2nd day of Navratri

Global  
 

Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewala Temple on October 18.

It marked the second day of Navratri Puja.

On the second day, Brahmacharini form of Goddess Parvati is worshipped.

Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, it is one of the four Navratris celebrated throughout the year.


