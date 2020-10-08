Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Woman Killed in Deadly Crash

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
Woman Killed in Deadly Crash
Woman Killed in Deadly Crash

Driving without insurance.

In dubois county---indiana state police are investigating a vehicle versus utility crash-- which left one woman dead... authorities say the incident happened just west of porters-ville road--friday evening... police say--60- year-old ruth meyer of jasper was driving her lawnmower-- when she went onto the road-- driving into the path of a car driven by joann voelkel... i-s-p says voekel could*not avoid a collision--and hit the tractor.... we're told meyer was pronounced dead at the scene... police say alcohol and drugs did*not contribute




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

St. Charles Man Charged In Hit-And-Run Fatality Of Woman In Wheelchair [Video]

St. Charles Man Charged In Hit-And-Run Fatality Of Woman In Wheelchair

A suburban man who police say drove off after striking and killing an elderly woman as she crossed the street in her wheelchair has been arrested. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:31Published
High Speed Street Race Leads To Deadly Crash In Archer Heights [Video]

High Speed Street Race Leads To Deadly Crash In Archer Heights

A woman is dead after a street race led to a crash in Chicago's Archer Heights neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:24Published
Man Pleads Not Guilty In Deadly Crash Into Pomona House [Video]

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Deadly Crash Into Pomona House

A man who allegedly drove drunk and crashed his vehicle into a Pomona home, killing a woman inside, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a felony charge. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:23Published