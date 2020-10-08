Woman Killed in Deadly Crash Video Credit: WEVV - Published 1 week ago Woman Killed in Deadly Crash 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Driving without insurance. In dubois county---indiana state police are investigating a vehicle versus utility crash-- which left one woman dead... authorities say the incident happened just west of porters-ville road--friday evening... police say--60- year-old ruth meyer of jasper was driving her lawnmower-- when she went onto the road-- driving into the path of a car driven by joann voelkel... i-s-p says voekel could*not avoid a collision--and hit the tractor.... we're told meyer was pronounced dead at the scene... police say alcohol and drugs did*not contribute







You Might Like



Tweets about this