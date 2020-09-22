Global  
 

Voter Registration Drive Held in Huntsville

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
The group "Lift Our Vote" hosted the event

Speaking of voting -- we're just a couple of days away from the voter registration deadline and several local groups are working to make sure everyone has the chance to vote.

The group lift our vote in huntsville hosted "alabama voterfest" this afternoon at club 47 bar and grill.

The drive featured several speaking panels, an interactive photo booth and dj's.

Organizers say they were happy with the diverse turnout.

We are excited about the mixed crowd we have.

We have different races, we have different ages, young and older, and i'm very excited about the families the have come out where they are now teaching their children the importance of civic engagement at such a young age.

There were also sample ballots at the event to help familiarize people with everything they




