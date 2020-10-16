Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Shah took part in the 'arti' at the temple which is located in his paternal hometown, Mansa.

Earlier in the day, he had also wished the countrymen on the occasion.

Shah had also urged people to follow Covid-19 guidelines during the festive season.

Gujarat government has allowed offering of prayers at temples but garba has been banned.

This year, October 17 marked the first day of the nine-day long Navratri festival.

Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga, her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country.

Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.