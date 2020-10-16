Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat

Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gandhinagar on October 17. Amid pandemic, Gujarat government allowed offering of prayers at temples but garba remained banned. October 17 marked the first day of the Navratri Puja.
Morning 'aarti' was performed at Delhi's Jhandewala Temple on October 18. It marked the second day of Navratri Puja. On the second day, Brahmacharini form of Goddess Parvati is worshipped. Navratri will be celebrated across country from October 17 to 25. Also known as Sharad Navratri, it is one of the four Navratris celebrated throughout the year.
Artists performed at 'Ayodhya Ki Ram Leela' program at Laxman Kila Maidan in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on October 17. The Ram Leela will be performed for nine days of Navratri from October 17 to October 25.
A group of students performed 'Garba' sporting costumes made of PPE kits in Surat. The hand-painted costumes have been designed by these fashion designing students. The unique 'Garba' outfits will be gifted to Covid Care volunteers of civil hospital. "This costume is a tribute to the workers in the fashion industry. These 'Garba' costumes are hand-painted and disposable. If anyone wants to play 'Garba' at home, can use these costumes," IDT faculty member, Aarushi Upreti. The Gujarat government has, meanwhile, banned 'Garba' due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic.
Prayers were offered on 1st day of Navratri at Delhi's Chhattarpur Temple. Navratri is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura. "We had earlier taken all arrangements in view of COVID-19. We are also using ayurvedic sanitiser. Circles have been made to ensure social distancing," said CEO of Chhattarpur Mandir.
The nine-day long Navratri festival has begun. UP CM Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Devi Patan temple on the first day of Navratri. In Kanpur, devotees offered their prayers at the city's Vaibhav Lakshmi and Durga temple. Priests performed 'aarti' donning masks at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi. Devotees in Mumbai arrived at Mumba Devi Temple and offered prayers. In J&K, devotees queued up at Vaishno Devi temple in Katra for 'darshan'. Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa participated in inauguration ceremony of Dasara in Mysore. Celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country. Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts. Also known as Sharad Navratri, the festival marks Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura.
A puja pandal in Kolkata ahs installed the idol of a migrant worker with her children in place of Goddess Durga. This step has been taken to highlight the plight of the migrant workers who had been forced to leave cities during the lockdown. Thousands of them were seen walking by foot to their paces due to lack of jobs money and jobs to sustain themselves in the cities. The statue, installed by the Barisha Club Durga Puja committee, shows a saree-clad mother with a child in her arms. Together, the mother and her children will be seen walking towards the image of Goddess Durga - a halo with 10 hands. ‘The pandal is based on the theme of the life of migrant workers and what they have faced during coronavirus lockdown,’ said Sudip, President of the Pandal. Watch the full video for all the details.
On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, devotees are celebrating the festival with full zeal across the country. Devotees arrived at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra to offer..