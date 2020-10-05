Global  
 

Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city
Three-year-old loses whole family in missile attack on Azeri city

Azerbaijanis Azerbaijanis Turkic ethnic group mainly inhabiting Azerbaijan and Iranian Azerbaijan

Australian Armenians and Azerbaijanis call for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

 For Australia's Armenian and Azerbaijani communities, who stand on opposing sides of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the situation in recent weeks has caused..
SBS

New clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pompeo says Turkey makes situation worse

 Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and US..
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Death toll rises as Azeris, Armenians say civilian areas are under fire

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:42Published
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas [Video]

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians, Azeris accuse each other of striking civilian areas

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:32Published

