Brexit Countdown: 74 days until the end of the transition period

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:50s - Published
The UK left the European Union on January 31.

Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.


European Union Economic and political union of European states

Google’s Fitbit deal headed for EU approval despite protests

 INTERNATIONAL - Google’s $2.1 billion (R34.71 billion) takeover of fitness-monitor maker looks on track for European Union approval despite protests from..
WorldNews
UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson [Video]

UK must prepare for ‘no deal’ Brexit, says PM Boris Johnson

The UK wants an EU trade deal like the bloc’s pact with Canada, but talks have stalled before the UK’s final divorce.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:27Published
Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like? [Video]

Brexit: What would an Australia-style trade deal look like?

Boris Johnson has told the country it is time to “get ready” for an “Australiasolution” to the post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union. But whatdoes the Prime Minister mean by an ‘Australia solution’?

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Brexit: Farmer fears 'inferior produce' could distort market

 Cathy Case says farmers could be "sold down the river" in post-Brexit trade deals.
BBC News

A survey of UK food and drink companies found that just 3.5% were ready for Brexit

Just 3.5% of food and drink companies said they were "fully prepared" for the end of the Brexit...
Business Insider - Published

Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay

Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay BRUSSELS (AP) — It is yet another vital deadline day in the four-year torturous trek called Brexit,...
WorldNews - Published

UK: State Aid - Brexit Roadblock Or New Opportunities? - Veale Wasbrough Vizards

Many in the pharma and life sciences sector have expressed concern over the seemingly low prospects...
Mondaq - Published


