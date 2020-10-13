Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok defying a strict ban on large public gatherings in Thailand.
Some demonstrators clashed with police, as officers tired to disperse crowds in the Thai capital.
The movement demands new elections, a more democratic constitution (with some asking for monarchy reform), and an end to the intimidation of activists.
Protesters are also calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who seized power in 2014 in a coup that toppled an elected government.
Prayuth was appointed Prime Minister in 2019 following a controversial election.
Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news on Thursday in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan'ocha, a former junta leader. Libby Hogan reports.