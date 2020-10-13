Global  
 

Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:02s
Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning

Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning

Protesters demand the removal of PM Prayuth Chan-ocha who first took power in a 2014 coup.


Thai PM Refuses to Resign, Police Crack Down on Protesters

 Thailand's prime minister rejected calls for his resignation Friday, while riot police cracked down on thousands of student-led protesters who rallied in the..
Thailand protests: Protesters defy rally ban as PM Prayuth vows not to quit

 Police use water canon as thousands of pro-democracy protesters rally in Bangkok for the second day.
Thailand: Clashes as Thousands Defy Ban to Attend Protests [Video]

Thailand: Clashes as Thousands Defy Ban to Attend Protests

Thousands of pro-democracy protesters took to the streets of Bangkok defying a strict ban on large public gatherings in Thailand. Some demonstrators clashed with police, as officers tired to disperse crowds in the Thai capital. The movement demands new elections, a more democratic constitution (with some asking for monarchy reform), and an end to the intimidation of activists. Protesters are also calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who seized power in 2014 in a coup that toppled an elected government. Prayuth was appointed Prime Minister in 2019 following a controversial election. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Thailand bans protests, news that "could create fear" [Video]

Thailand bans protests, news that "could create fear"

Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news on Thursday in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan'ocha, a former junta leader. Libby Hogan reports.

Thai protesters back on Bangkok's streets in defiance of police [Video]

Thai protesters back on Bangkok's streets in defiance of police

Thousands of young Thai protesters returned to the streets of Bangkok on Saturday, a day after riot police used water cannon to break up a rally in the centre of the cityView on euronews

Young Thai protesters back on Bangkok's streets

 Thousands of young Thai protesters returned to the streets of Bangkok on Saturday, a day after riot police used water cannon to break up a rally in the center of..
Thai police fire water cannon at Bangkok protesters [Video]

Thai police fire water cannon at Bangkok protesters

About 2,000 pro-democracy demonstrators defy state of emergency to call for prime minister’s resignation and monarchy reform.

Thailand protests: Protesters defy Bangkok decree for second night [Video]

Thailand protests: Protesters defy Bangkok decree for second night

