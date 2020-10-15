Global  
 

Andy Burnham doesn't rule out legal action against Government

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham does not rule out legally challengingthe Government restrictions in Manchester saying "he would do anything toprotect low-paid workers"


Coronavirus: Tory MPs clash over Manchester restrictions

 Three MPs for the region criticise colleagues who urged Andy Burnham to "engage" with the government.
BBC News
Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester [Video]

Chief Constable: Leaders are agreed for need of proportionate enforcement of lockdown rules in Manchester

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins responds to claims hewill not enforce Tier 3 lockdown restrictions without the support of thecity's mayor Andy Burnham. Mr Hopkins said the police service actedindependently of politicians, and insisted political leaders were in agreementabout the need for proportionate enforcement of the rules across the city.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published
PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules [Video]

PM urges Manchester mayor to reconsider lockdown rules

Boris Johnson has urged Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to "reconsider and engage constructively" over the imposition of Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions. The prime minister warned he would intervene if an agreement could not be reached. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:36Published
PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached [Video]

PM: I will intervene if agreement with Manchester leaders not reached

Boris Johnson has warned he will intervene and impose Tier 3 restrictions onGreater Manchester if an agreement cannot be struck, as he heaped pressure onmetro mayor Andy Burnham.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published

'Govt's alternative is costly', says farmer after burning stubble [Video]

'Govt's alternative is costly', says farmer after burning stubble

The incidents of stubble burning continue in Punjab. Farmers in Rurka Kalan village near Goraya were seen burning crop waste. "Our ideal way of burning crop waste is better that what government is telling us. It is free of cost," said a local farmer, Kulwant Singh. "Government's alternative cost us 5000 rupees on 1 acre, which is very costly for farmers," he added. Stubble burning is believed to be one of major factors leading to air pollution in neigbouring states

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:29Published

Govt has no count of number of times it shut off internet in the country

 The government has no data on how many times it ordered the snapping of internet services in various parts of the country, nor how such bans were beneficial in..
IndiaTimes

Lancashire to face toughest coronavirus restrictions as it enters Tier 3 [Video]

Lancashire to face toughest coronavirus restrictions as it enters Tier 3

Another 1.5 million people in England will be placed under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions this weekend as Lancashire moves into Tier 3. TheGovernment announced further measures to stem the “unrelenting rise” inCovid-19 cases in the North West county amid a furious row over restrictionsin Greater Manchester.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published
PM calls for action over rising virus cases in Manchester [Video]

PM calls for action over rising virus cases in Manchester

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was concerned about the rise in Covid-19 cases in Greater Manchester and called for local leaders to act. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published

Coronavirus: Greater Manchester Tier 3 move 'frustration'

 Greater Manchester's businesses say they are "frustrated" by the uncertainty over a move to Tier 3.
BBC News

RT @BBCPolitics: Labour's Andy Burnham doesn't rule out legally challenging the government restrictions in Manchester saying "he would do a… 1 minute ago


Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel' [Video]

Dominic Raab accuses Andy Burnham of trying to 'hold Government over a barrel'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has accused Greater Manchester Mayor AndyBurnham of trying to “hold the Government over a barrel” by resisting toughercoronavirus restrictions. Mr Raab told BBC..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published
Mayor Andy Burnham accuses Government of treating North as 'canaries' [Video]

Mayor Andy Burnham accuses Government of treating North as 'canaries'

Boris Johnson’s Tory Government was accused of treating the North “as thecanaries in the coalmine” for an experimental regional lockdown strategy.Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham said the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
Burnham: Greater Manchester a 'sacrificial lamb' [Video]

Burnham: Greater Manchester a 'sacrificial lamb'

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused the government of treating the region like a 'sacrificial lamb' over lockdown.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 09:26Published