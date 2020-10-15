Andy Burnham doesn't rule out legal action against Government

'Govt's alternative is costly', says farmer after burning stubble



The incidents of stubble burning continue in Punjab. Farmers in Rurka Kalan village near Goraya were seen burning crop waste. "Our ideal way of burning crop waste is better that what government is telling us. It is free of cost," said a local farmer, Kulwant Singh. "Government's alternative cost us 5000 rupees on 1 acre, which is very costly for farmers," he added. Stubble burning is believed to be one of major factors leading to air pollution in neigbouring states

