Andy Burnham doesn't rule out legal action against Government

Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police Ian Hopkins responds to claims hewill not enforce Tier 3 lockdown restrictions without the support of thecity's mayor Andy Burnham. Mr Hopkins said the police service actedindependently of politicians, and insisted political leaders were in agreementabout the need for proportionate enforcement of the rules across the city.
Boris Johnson has urged Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham to "reconsider and engage constructively" over the imposition of Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions. The prime minister warned he would intervene if an agreement could not be reached. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Another 1.5 million people in England will be placed under the toughestcoronavirus restrictions this weekend as Lancashire moves into Tier 3. TheGovernment announced further measures to stem the “unrelenting rise” inCovid-19 cases in the North West county amid a furious row over restrictionsin Greater Manchester.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was concerned about the rise in Covid-19 cases in Greater Manchester and called for local leaders to act. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn