Trump Card Trailer - Dinesh D'Souza Documentary (2020) - Plot synopsis: Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, scholar, and New York Times best selling author Dinesh D’Souza, TRUMP CARD is an exposé of the socialism, corruption and gangsterization that now define the Democratic Party.

Whether it is the creeping socialism of Joe Biden or the overt socialism of Bernie Sanders, the film reveals what is unique about modern socialism, who is behind it, why it’s evil, and how we can work together with President Trump to stop it.

Directors: Dinesh D'Souza, Bruce Schooley Writer: Dinesh D'Souza Stars: Stephen Brodie, Dinesh D'Souza, John Di Domenico