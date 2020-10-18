Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Card Trailer - Dinesh D'Souza Documentary (2020)

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Trump Card Trailer - Dinesh D'Souza Documentary (2020)

Trump Card Trailer - Dinesh D'Souza Documentary (2020)

Trump Card Trailer - Dinesh D'Souza Documentary (2020) - Plot synopsis: Written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker, scholar, and New York Times best selling author Dinesh D’Souza, TRUMP CARD is an exposé of the socialism, corruption and gangsterization that now define the Democratic Party.

Whether it is the creeping socialism of Joe Biden or the overt socialism of Bernie Sanders, the film reveals what is unique about modern socialism, who is behind it, why it’s evil, and how we can work together with President Trump to stop it.

Directors: Dinesh D'Souza, Bruce Schooley Writer: Dinesh D'Souza Stars: Stephen Brodie, Dinesh D'Souza, John Di Domenico


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sharon20658251

Sharon Trump Card (2020) Trailer | Documentary | Dinesh D'Souza, Bruce Schooley - YouTube https://t.co/6dwd4UjytJ 10 hours ago

cheech2281

Frankie Trump Card (2020) Trailer | Documentary | Dinesh D'Souza, Bruce Schooley https://t.co/j8z3u4UzlZ via @YouTube 10 hours ago

drpdx123

Joel 2:1 Trump Card (2020) Trailer | Documentary | Dinesh D'Souza, Bruce Schooley https://t.co/vIpyCgWO1s via @YouTube 22 hours ago

NicoleMayville

Nicole MUST SEE! Excellent, informative & absolutely terrifying documentary about the left. Thank you @DineshDSouza. for y… https://t.co/1FGRjj3FkL 1 day ago

DjQu8ke

RideOrDie Trump Card (2020) Trailer | Documentary | Dinesh D'Souza, Bruce Schooley https://t.co/11It5c3DAR via @YouTube 2 days ago

SudhaBlackburn

Sudha Trump Card (2020) Trailer | Documentary | Dinesh D'Souza, Bruce Schooley https://t.co/p8MZb0Tw5p via @YouTube 2 days ago

melantha1962

melanie larimer Trump Card (2020) Trailer | Documentary | Dinesh D'Souza, Bruce Schooley https://t.co/DTTzFV3I3r via @YouTube 4 days ago

annmmmc

ann clarke 🇮🇪 Trump Card (2020) Trailer | Documentary | Dinesh D'Souza, Bruce Schooley https://t.co/ZRnAE0x8XB via @YouTube 4 days ago