Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb
Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb
Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.
Teacher in Paris beheaded in brutal murder
A 47-year-old teacher in Paris was murdered Friday, possibly in connection to a lesson in which he showed images of the prophet Muhammad to his students. Police..
Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect arrested in the immediate aftermath of the...
Authorities say an 18-year-old Chechen refugee attacked the teacher after a lesson in which...
PARIS — The 18-year-old who beheaded a history teacher outside the school in France where he taught...
Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager
A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher nearParis was an 18-year-old Chechen, French police said. Authoritiesinvestigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in..
French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded
French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Edward Baran reports.
