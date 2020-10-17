Global  
 

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:54s - Published
Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack.


Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload [Video]

Paris heads into curfew as Europe battles soaring COVID caseload

World Health Organization says a 44 percent rise in European cases in a week is ‘very concerning’.

Duration: 02:26Published

Teacher in Paris beheaded in brutal murder

 A 47-year-old teacher in Paris was murdered Friday, possibly in connection to a lesson in which he showed images of the prophet Muhammad to his students. Police..
CBS News

Suspect in teacher's beheading in France was Chechen teen

 A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher near Paris was an 18-year-old Chechen refugee unknown to intelligence services who posted..
New Zealand Herald

Russia Dismisses Links to Chechen Accused of Beheading French Teacher

 Suspect was born in Moscow but has lived in France for the last 12 years, Russian Embassy in Paris says....
WorldNews

News24.com | Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb

Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect arrested in the immediate aftermath of the...
News24 - Published

Nine People Detained Over Beheading Of Teacher In Paris Suburb

Authorities say an 18-year-old Chechen refugee attacked the teacher after a lesson in which...
NPR - Published

Paris attacker asked students to point out victim before beheading him

Paris attacker asked students to point out victim before beheading him PARIS — The 18-year-old who beheaded a history teacher outside the school in France where he taught...
WorldNews - Published


1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb 3 hours ago

France knife attacker asked pupils to point out his victim 3 hours ago

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb 3 hours ago

shot by police as they tried to arrest him and later died of his injuries.French police have arrested nine people 3 hours ago

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb 3 hours ago

Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect 3 hours ago


Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager [Video]

Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager

A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher nearParis was an 18-year-old Chechen, French police said. Authoritiesinvestigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in..

Duration: 01:36Published
French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded [Video]

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded

French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Edward Baran reports.

Duration: 01:50Published