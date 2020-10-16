Global  
 

Tens of thousands protest in Thailand

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Footage uploaded to social media shows thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets in a wave of protests across Bangkok and other Thai cities.


Thailand: Protesters take to Bangkok streets despite warning [Video]

Protesters demand the removal of PM Prayuth Chan-ocha who first took power in a 2014 coup.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:02Published
Thai protesters back on Bangkok's streets in defiance of police [Video]

Thousands of young Thai protesters returned to the streets of Bangkok on Saturday, a day after riot police used water cannon to break up a rally in the centre of the cityView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

 Thousands of young Thai protesters returned to the streets of Bangkok on Saturday, a day after riot police used water cannon to break up a rally in the center of..
USATODAY.com
Thai police fire water cannon at Bangkok protesters [Video]

About 2,000 pro-democracy demonstrators defy state of emergency to call for prime minister’s resignation and monarchy reform.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:33Published

Tens of thousands rally across Thailand as pro-democracy protesters defy a crackdown for a third day

A government crackdown on demonstrations in Thailand has been ignored for the third day in a row,...
SBS - Published

Thai PM Refuses to Resign, Police Crack Down on Protesters

Thai PM Refuses to Resign, Police Crack Down on Protesters Thailand's prime minister rejected calls for his resignation Friday, while riot police cracked down...
WorldNews - Published


