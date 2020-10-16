|
Tens of thousands protest in Thailand
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 00:54s - Published
Footage uploaded to social media shows thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets in a wave of protests across Bangkok and other Thai cities.
