Newfie loves playing hide-and-seek with little girl Video Credit: Rumble Studio - Duration: 01:44s - Published 22 hours ago Newfie loves playing hide-and-seek with little girl Sierra and Samson have a favorite game, and that game is hide-and-seek. Samson the 140 pound Newfoundland sits and waits “patiently” while little Sierra runs and finds a hiding spot. Once mom gives the okay, Samson is off to find Sierra. It’s tons of fun, every time. 0

