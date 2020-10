The Calwood fire spread quickly on Saturday forcing some people to quickly evacuate their homes.



Related videos from verified sources Calwood fire impacting nearly 3,000 people



The 7,064-acre fire prompted authorities to send out pre-evacuation notices to thousands of residents nearby, including people in the town of Lyons. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 01:44 Published 9 hours ago People displaced by the Almeda Fire not seeking resources, officials worry



Of all the buildings damaged or destroyed in Oregon's recent spate of devastating wildfires, Jackson County alone accounts for roughly half. However, only 3,310 applications to FEMA —about 34.. Credit: KDRV Published 6 days ago Cal Fire Warns Against 'Do It Yourself' Firefighting In Face Of Fast-Spreading Flames



When the LNU Lightning Complex Fires tore through the Solano County, people tried to put out hotspots on their own to protect their homes. With firefighting resources stretched thin, some considered it.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:34 Published on September 2, 2020