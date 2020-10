Greater Manchester Mayor Burnham says he has full support

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says he has the support of local Conservatives and rejects accusation of partisanship.

He says leaders in Manchester were told Tier 3 may not work, and that national lockdown can't be ruled out.

Report by Odonovanc.

