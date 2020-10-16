Thousands participate in recruitment drive of BSF, CISF in J-K's Budgam

Border Security Force (BSF) held second round of recruitment process in form of written test on Oct 18 at 9 centers including Srinagar, Bandipore, Baramulla, Kupwara, Gurez Tangdhar, Nubra Valley and so on for the post of constable in BSF - CISF for youth from 22 districts of J-K and Ladakh. After physical test, 5,151 male and 438 female candidates were found fit to appear for the written test today.
Here is good news for all the book lovers in the Valley. The Jammu and Kashmir government has reopened libraries for students and bibliophiles. The libraries were shut since COVID-induced lockdown. The government took this decision to provide study material to students as online classes have its demerits. Students applauded the decision of the government.
A young Kashmiri is not just doing the Union Territory proud, but the country altogether by winning global praise for his jaw-dropping football trick shots, many of which are viral on social media. Recently Shah Huzaib, a Class 11 student from Charar-Shareef area of Budgam district, became the first participant from Jammu and Kashmir in an international football trick-shot competition, organised by Cristiano Ronaldo Fragrances. Aspiring to become a successful football trick-shot artist, Huzaib started nurturing his skills since 2016. "Initially I wanted to play cricket but after trying my hand (read feet) at football with my cousins, I started enjoying this sport unlike anything else," Huzaib told ANI. But he decided to try trick shots after seeing a youtube video. After emerging as the fourth runner up in the international event, the youth's videos started becoming viral as the 'Kashmiri trick-shot artist'. With firm support from his family and friends, who encouraged him to make videos and utilise social media, Shah began to propagate his talent of playing football trick shots online. He has about 300 posts on social media that have a huge following. Huzaib's passion for trick shots has only emboldened his dreams of a future where his talent would attract people on a national scale and inspire them. "Huzaib's football skills have inspired the youth of Kashmir to try something different and succeed at it. I request the J-K administration to provide him with all sporting amenities," Syed Burhan, the young footballer's friend.
Continuing its efforts to provide a comeback chance to the misguided youth of Kashmir, Indian Army on October 16 successfully persuaded Jahangir Ah Bhat, a 31-year-old shopkeeper gone rogue after missing from Chadoora town, to surrender in Budgam. He was apprehended with one AK rifle. Chinar Corps of the Indian Army executed the dramatic operation in which they persuaded him to surrender. Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said, "Special Police Officer Altaf Hassan Bhat, posted in Budgam, had decamped with two AK-47 rifles and three magazines, two days back along with his friend Jahangir Bhat. Area was cordoned by security forces and firing had ensued. SPO managed to escape, Jahangir was nabbed."
Indian National Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi intensified his attack on the Central government over the persisting tension with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The Opposition leader was visiting his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad in Kerala. He asked gathered reporters whether they had heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi mention China in his statements over the past couple of months. Gandhi said that forces of the neighbouring nation had occupied 1,200 sq km of Indian territory. Watch the full video for more.
Amid the border tension at Line of Actual Control in Ladakh between India and China, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the matter."Did you hear him say anything on China, have you heard him say the word China over the last couple of months? Why do you think he's not saying it, because he doesn't want to take the attention of the people of this country to face that China has occupied our land. The Chinese has occupied 1200 square kilometer of our territory. I ask the Prime Minister when you are planning to remove the Chinese from Bharat Mata's territory? That is the most important issue right now," said Rahul Gandhi. Several rounds of diplomatic and military talks between the two countries have yet to yield a solution over border dispute.