'Rooney situation shows players must be careful' Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:56s - Published 16 hours ago 'Rooney situation shows players must be careful' Danny Gabbidon says the situation surrounding Wayne Rooney’s potential exposure to coronavirus shows players must be extra cautious during the ongoing pandemic, while Paul Cook believes Derby County could suffer if their captain has to self-isolate. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this