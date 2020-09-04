Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Police to access contact tracing details

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:15s - Published
Police to access contact tracing details

Police to access contact tracing details

Police are being granted access to the details of people told to self-isolate by the government's Test and Trace scheme.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson's government has given the police stronger powers to access people's contact details and check if they are self-isolating under tougher coronavirus rules

Police to gain access to contact details that people supplied to NHS Test and Trace o check if people...
Business Insider - Published

Police will have access to test and trace data of people told to self-isolate

People who have been told to self-isolate through NHS Test and Trace could have their contact details...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police to access Test and Trace details [Video]

Police to access Test and Trace details

The police are are being granted access to the details of people told to self-isolate by the government's Test and Trace scheme.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:38Published
Sandalwood drug racket: 2 arrested, actress being questioned, informs Police [Video]

Sandalwood drug racket: 2 arrested, actress being questioned, informs Police

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant revealed details regarding the sandalwood drug racket case and the arrests that they have made so far. He informed that the case is under investigation and two..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:25Published