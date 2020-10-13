Magic Johnson visits Detroit to campaign for Biden-Harris ticket

Husband of Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff makes two campaign stops in North OmahaDoug Emhoff stops in North Omaha and says the Biden Harris ticket is the change young people have been asking for.
Ivanka Trump visits Fox Valley as part of President's reelection campaignThe president's daughter talked to supporters about her father's accomplishments and future promises.
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Visits Broward In Fight For FloridaCBS4's Joan Murray reports Biden first visited a senior center in Pembroke Pines before an another event in Miramar.