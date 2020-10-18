Hailey Bieber Attended "SNL" With Long Wavy Hair

On Saturday, October 17, Hailey Bieber attended the live taping of SNL to support her husband and the show's musical guest, Justin Bieber, who performed his latest hits "Lonely" and "Holy" for the highly-anticipated episode.

The 23-year-old supermodel looked stunning for the big night with long wavy hair, a sultry cat-eye, and an emerald green manicure that has us dreaming about the holiday season already.

As for the talented folks behind Bieber's beauty look, that would be makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes and hairstylist Danielle Priano.

