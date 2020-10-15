Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden

Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden

Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, has confided to those close to him that he believes President Donald Trump is bound to lose against Joe Biden.

Business Insider reports that Fox News owner believes the president has utterly mismanaged the coronavirus crisis.

Nevertheless, Murdoch's publications continue to consistently back Trump.

The tabloid The New York Post last week published an attack piece on Joe Biden.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Fox News' Owner Murdoch Predicts Biden Landslide Win

Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News and an associate of President Donald Trump, has told people...
Newsmax - Published

Rupert Murdoch Reportedly Predicting Biden Will Defeat Trump in 2020 Election

Rupert Murdoch Reportedly Predicting Biden Will Defeat Trump in 2020 Election A new report asserts that News Corp media mogul Rupert Murdoch is predicting former Vice President...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg On SCOTUS Confirmation [Video]

Pete Buttigieg On SCOTUS Confirmation

Associated Press/Charlie Neibergall Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg warned of the stakes of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's potential confirmation to the Supreme Court in an interview..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Women March Across Country As Trump, Biden Continues On Campaign Trail [Video]

Women March Across Country As Trump, Biden Continues On Campaign Trail

In Campaign 2020, President Donald Trump is on the road making his case for re-election, while on Wall Street and across the country, thousands of women marched Saturday; Michael George reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published
Pre-Election Anxiety [Video]

Pre-Election Anxiety

With the election coming up in just about two weeks, many people find themselves stressed and anxious. However, that's not uncommon. One local psychologist spoke to KDKA's Shelby Cassesse about..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:34Published