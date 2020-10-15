Tired Of Trump, Rupert Murdoch Quietly Predicts A Landslide Win For Biden

Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News, has confided to those close to him that he believes President Donald Trump is bound to lose against Joe Biden.

Business Insider reports that Fox News owner believes the president has utterly mismanaged the coronavirus crisis.

Nevertheless, Murdoch's publications continue to consistently back Trump.

The tabloid The New York Post last week published an attack piece on Joe Biden.