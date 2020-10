A protest organised by the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has taken place in Parisā€™ Place de la Republique after the killing of a schoolteacher.



Related videos from verified sources Police arrest nine after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb



Among the detainees are four relatives of the suspect, including a minor, who were arrested in the immediate aftermath of the attack. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:54 Published 8 hours ago Suspect in French beheading horror was Chechen teenager



A suspect shot dead by police after the beheading of a history teacher nearParis was an 18-year-old Chechen, French police said. Authoritiesinvestigating the horrific killing of Samuel Paty in.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36 Published 1 day ago Emmanuel Macron decries 'Islamist terrorist attack'



French President Emmanuel Macron denounced what he called an ā€œIslamistterrorist attackā€ against a history teacher decapitated in a Paris suburb onFriday, urging the nation to stand united against.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 2 days ago