'Mathura temple case has nothing to do with RSS or VHP,' says lawyer Hari Shankar Jain

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed gratitude after the party won three seats and is leading on two others in Bihar as per recent Election Commission of India. The AIMIM chief said, "People of Bihar have honoured us with so many votes that I have no words to express my gratitude. Our leaders and workers have put a lot of efforts into strengthening our party in Bihar. We will try our best to fulfil the promises made by us."
On November 10, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supporters celebrated outside chief Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in Hyderabad as party has won two seats in Bihar. They burst crackers to celebrate the win. AIMIM is also leading on three seats, as per latest Election Commission of India trends. Bihar elections were held in three-phase.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, BJP in-charge for Bihar Bhupender Yadav were seen arriving at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s residence on Tuesday evening. Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey was also seen arriving at CM Nitish’s house. This comes as NDA leads in Bihar, as per ECI trends on Tuesday evening. The Congress had dubbed the AIMIM as the BJP's "B-team" and had accused the party of colluding with the BJP. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed Asaduddin Owaisi as “vote-cutter” in Bihar. Most exit polls projected a clean sweep for Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandan. Watch the full video for more details.
A minor boy allegedly killed his father in UP's Mathura. The incident took place in May 2020. 17-year-old boy disposed off his father's body after watching a crime serial. Speaking to media, SP of Mathura, Udai Shanker Singh said, "Minor watched crime-related videos of a crime serial atleast 100 times on his mobile and strangulated victim in a planned way."
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has urged Nitish Kumar to quit his alliance with BJP and RSS and announce Tejashwi Yadav as the Chief Minister of Bihar. ‘Nitish ji, Bihar has become small for you. You should join national politics. Do not let the British's policy of ‘divide and rule’ practiced by Sangh destroy socialists like you who believe in the secular ideology. Do consider. This will be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayaprakash Narayan. You are a politician descended from their legacy and now is the time to return to their party. I would like to remind you that the Janata Party was broken on the basis of the Dual Membership of the Sangh. Leave BJP & RSS. Save the country,’ Digvijaya Singh added. This comes a day after NDA under Nitish Kumar emerged as the winner in the Bihar assembly election. Nitish Kumar’s party JDU, however, managed to win only 43 seats while the BJP won 74 seats making it the senior partner in the alliance. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'. On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS. He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'. BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies. Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:16Published
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar said that Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray can't compare his Hindutva with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s Hindutva. "Shiv Sena's yesterday (October 25), Dussehra rally was like a flop film on OTT (over-the-top media services) platform. Uddhav Thackeray tried to compared his Hindutva with RSS Hindutva, which is uncomparable, one can't compare skin with a shawl," said Ashish Shelar, BJP leader.
As Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav celebrations, arrangements are being done in full swing. Hindus and Muslims are working together to make this Deepotsav grand. Deepotsav will be held in Ayodhya for first time after commencement of Ram Temple construction. Shobhayatra will begin from November 13. 11 tableaux will proceed on trucks from Saket College to Ramkatha Park in Ayodhya. Over 5 lakh diyas will be lit this year.
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) president on Nov 09 said that he is not "enemy" of the nation but is of BJP. Farooq Abdullah said, "We are not nation's enemies. We are enemies of BJP. They want to isolate Hindus, Muslim, Sikhs and Christians from each other. We believe in India of Mahatma Gandhi - where everyone is equal. I will shut them up after elections."
A large number of Sindhi activists and residents took to streets and protested against what they call illegal occupation of their land by Pakistan. Held under the banner of 'Sindhudesh Freedom Movement', the demonstration was aimed at demanding freedom from the clutches of Pakistan. The floats demonstrators carried read "Sindhudesh is our vision, mission, destiny and motherland". People also held pictures of Sindhi political activists and leaders who have been abducted or killed for their Sindhi nationalism. While Pakistan's constitution recognizes Sindh as its province, activists say that the region has for decades been subjected to state-sponsored atrocities. Home to the majority of Hindus, Christians, Ahmadis and other minorities, the region has been discriminated against with impunity. It is this region which reports cases of hate crime, anti-minority crime, forced conversions and marriages on almost every day basis. Any resistance against fundamentalism is muzzled with police high handedness and the activists are labelled as terrorists.
Members of Sikh community staged protest outside Pakistan Embassy in New Delhi against 'abduction and forced conversion Sikh girls in Pakistan'. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) demanded that the daughters must be returned back to their families in Pakistan or they will be forced to take this matter to United Nations. "The abduction of Panja Sahib's head granthi's daughter is repugnant. Pakistan is like Aurangzeb's state. We'll take this matter to United Nations," said Manjinder Singh Sirsa.