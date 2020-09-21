Global  
 

'Mathura temple case has nothing to do with RSS or VHP,' says lawyer Hari Shankar Jain

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Hari Shankar Jain, counsel for the petitioners in Mathura temple case slammed All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his tweet against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"He (Owaisi) had never understood Hindus, all he knows is doing politics in the name Muslim community.

He forgets that my case has nothing to do with any party or organization be it RSS or VHP.

The case is matter of emotions of Hindus," said Hari Shankar Jain.

Petitioners had filed the case seeking removal of the mosque from the site, claiming that it was built after razing a temple by then Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.


