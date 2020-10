Local officials confirm he narrowly defeated the left-wing incumbent Mustafa Akıncı in Sunday's run-off vote

Presidential election polls close in Northern Cyprus Incumbent President Mustafa Akinci, who supports the reunification of Cyprus, is going against a nationalist who is backed by Turkey.

Turkish Cypriots began voting today for a leader tasked with overcoming their deep political chasms with Greek Cypriots in order to pave the way for a deal to..

Close Turkish Cypriot election result leaves peace deal in the balance Turkish Cypriot voters must decide in a second round run-off next week between Mustafa Akıncı, who favours talks to reunite the island, and Ersin Tatar, who wants closer ties with TurkeyView on euronews

Ersin Tatar, a nationalist prime minister who favors stronger ties with Turkey, scored a surprise...