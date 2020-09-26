IPL 2020: 'Bowlers doing the job, need to improve batting', says SRH's bowling coach

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with just six points. "The mood in the camp is pretty down. We have come close in couple of games but today we were outplayed. So we need hope and confidence moving forward and we knew it was a crucial game today. To stay real in the competition, there is lesser chance that we get through; we are relying on other results. We have to look at our next 4 encounters and make sure that we get back in the competition," said Fleming.
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves in and form a partnership. I know that if I am batting with Jos then he is going to be scoring, he hits the ball hard and he played some good cricket shots tonight. Main aim was to put him on strike. As we were chasing 120 or so, there was no need of taking big risks." With this win, Rajasthan Royals has moved to the fifth position in the Indian Premier League points table with 8 points from 10 matches. On the road to playoffs, skipper said that the team has to win every single game and not rely on luck. "Our equation is pretty simple, we have to play our best and try and win every game. We can't really rely on too much luck. We have to try and win every single game and give ourselves best possible chance to play in the playoffs," added skipper.
After seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the main plan was to get the two points. With this win, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals has moved to the fifth position in the Indian Premier League points table with 8 points from 10 matches. Rajasthan Royals chased down a total of 126 with seven wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare. "The main plan was to get the two points. In the last two games, we were in positions where we could have certainly won the games but we couldn't. To get the two points pretty comfortably in the end was nice. We haven't won too many games so tonight's win was a bit pleasing. Happy with the two points," said skipper.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling super over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18. While addressing the press conference, KKR's Pat Cummins praised Lockie Ferguson's performance. "It was pretty easy decision to pick Lockie, he did absolutely beautiful. He was unbelievable today," praised KKR's Pat Cummins. He further added, "I am so happy for him. He has been working so hard. He was unbelievable on the pressure as well." Ferguson clinched 3 wickets for just 15 runs and two wickets in the super over.
