IPL 2020: 'Bowlers doing the job, need to improve batting', says SRH's bowling coach

Duel between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders went into super over, where the 'Orange Army' suffered defeat.

Bowling Coach and legendary spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan said that there is nothing much to be changed in team's bowling, but there is a little need for improvement in batting.


