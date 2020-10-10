Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan

Pakistani opposition leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar held massive rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government on Sunday.

The joint opposition front Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) arrived at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah for the second power show here.

Thousands of people assembled for the anti-government rally.

People were seen waving opposition parties flag and raising slogans.

This is second such rally after the one held in Gujranwala on October 16.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Imran Khan Imran Khan incumbent Prime Minister of Pakistan; former professional cricketer

Opposition put up 'big power show' against Pakistan PM Imran Khan [Video]

Opposition put up 'big power show' against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Opposition parties unite to protest against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 16. Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan Peoples Party, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl united hands for the protest. A large number of people gathered in Gujranwala city of Punjab Province for a massive opposition rally. People shouted the slogan, 'Vote ko, Izzat do.' Opposition parties have accused Pakistan Army of rigging the 2018 elections that brought Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to power. Former PM Nawaz Sharif also graced the power show via video conferencing.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:53Published

Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

Pakistan lifts TikTok ban after just 10 days

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Pakistan has lifted its ban on TikTok, just 10 days after blocking the app on the grounds that it hosted..
The Verge

Pakistan invites Indian Sikhs for Guru Nanak's 551st birth anniversary

 Pakistan has invited Indian Sikhs to attend the 551st birth anniversary celebrations of Sikh faith's founder, Guru Nanak Dev, an official said on Monday.
IndiaTimes

People in Kashmir unaffected by Pakistan's false propaganda: Srinagar Corps chief

 Lt Gen B.S. Raju, who heads the Srinagar-headquartered 15 Corps, told IANS that the situation in the Kashmir Valley is normal and Pakistan is not happy about it..
DNA

Maryam Nawaz


Fazal-ur-Rehman (politician) Fazal-ur-Rehman (politician) Pakistani politician


Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistani politician


Mahmood Khan Achakzai politician


Mohsin Dawar Pakistani politician


Polo Ground, Karachi

Related news from verified sources

Pakistan Opposition parties come out openly against powerful military

Mr. Sharif alleged that the military rigged the 2018 elections to bring Prime Minister Imran Khan to...
Hindu - Published

Imran Khan incapable and clueless: Oppn leaders

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of 11 opposition parties formed on September 20,...
IndiaTimes - Published

PM Imran Khan's days are numbered, says Nawaz Sharif at Pakistan opposition rally

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is facing a serious outburst from the opposition parties, who have...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this

Nivassinh

🇮🇳 𝐍𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞 RT @ANI: #WATCH Pakistan's opposition parties hold rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Karachi, Pakistan. This is se… 3 hours ago

ajitchauhaan

ajit chauhan RT @ANI: Karachi (Pakistan): Pakistan's opposition parties hold rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government. This is second suc… 3 hours ago

NarayananKtoi

Narayanan Krishnaswami RT @EconomicTimes: Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan Track latest news updates here https://t.co/DQd0L… 12 hours ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan Track latest news updates here… https://t.co/63NLwadwfL 13 hours ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan Track latest news updates here… https://t.co/ssPz1GwvVA 13 hours ago

ramniranjan187

NarendraModi ki Fauj 🇮🇳 @gauravcsawant @ImranKhanPTI #WATCH Pakistan's opposition parties hold rally against Prime Minister #ImranKhan-led… https://t.co/BcHf1IkG9N 21 hours ago

igsaiyed

Irfan Saiyed RT @GulistanNewsTV: Pakistan's opposition parties hold rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government in Karachi, Pakistan. This i… 23 hours ago

Swadika3

Swadika RT @Karachi_Post: Massive public show by Pakistan's opposition parties in Karachi. The 11 party opposition coalition is demanding Pakistan… 23 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pakistan opposition parties unite to oust Imran Khan govt: Key details [Video]

Pakistan opposition parties unite to oust Imran Khan govt: Key details

Opposition parties in Pakistan have united against the Imran Khan government and are demanding his resignation. Nine major opposition parties formed a joint platform called the Pakistan Democratic..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:32Published
Pakistan's opposition parties unite to rally against PM Imran Khan [Video]

Pakistan's opposition parties unite to rally against PM Imran Khan

A group of 11 major opposition parties in Pakistan have joined hands to raise their protest against the ruling Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). A large number of people..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:57Published