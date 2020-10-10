Pakistan's opposition parties hold massive rally against PM Imran Khan

Pakistani opposition leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Maryam Nawaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Mehmood Khan Achakzai and Mohsin Dawar held massive rally against Prime Minister Imran Khan led-government on Sunday.

The joint opposition front Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) arrived at Karachi's Bagh-e-Jinnah for the second power show here.

Thousands of people assembled for the anti-government rally.

People were seen waving opposition parties flag and raising slogans.

This is second such rally after the one held in Gujranwala on October 16.